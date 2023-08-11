Memphis Police said at 11 Friday morning that live wires are across the road at U.S. 64 at Appling Road.
U.S. 64 is shut down in both directions until further notice.
Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)
by: David Royer
Posted:
Updated:
Memphis Police said at 11 Friday morning that live wires are across the road at U.S. 64 at Appling Road.
U.S. 64 is shut down in both directions until further notice.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now