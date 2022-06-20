MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The University of Memphis has received a $445,000 new school launch grant from NewSchools Venture Fund to support the opening of its University High School.

According to a press release, the new high school will open for its first day of classes on the U of M campus in the Orgel Educational Center on August 8, 2022, with an inaugural class of 100 freshmen.

Students will graduate from University High with between 15 and 36 hours of college credit without charge.

“We are extremely proud that we have the support of the University of Memphis and local Memphis community as we launch University High,” said Dr. Kristle Hodges Johnson, founding executive director of University High School. “We couldn’t be more excited to share that NewSchools Venture Fund so deeply believes in what we are doing and has committed to supporting our innovative lab school model.”

The school is the latest edition to U of M’s growing school compendium which includes the Lipman Early Learning & Research Center, Blue Ribbon-designated Campus School, University Middle, and early childhood partnerships with the Harwood Center and the Porter Leath University of Memphis Early Childhood Academy in Orange Mound.

The university said the schools collectively serve more than 1,000 students from more than 35 zip codes.