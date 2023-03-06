MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five former Memphis Police officers have been criminally charged so far in the death of Tyre Nichols. But will the charges stick?

District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he is confident in the second-degree murder charges against the men, but some attorneys predict the officers will plead down to a lesser charge.

Second-degree murder is the most serious charge facing the five former officers — Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith.

You can see all of them in various parts of the video released by Memphis Police showing Tyre Nichols’ last moments of life in January. Nichols was pulled out of his car, violently kicked and beaten, and offered no medical assistance before he died a few days later.

Defense attorney Mike Working, who is not involved in this case, predicts the five former officers will try to get that charge reduced.

There could be jurors who think by running away, Tyre Nichols provoked this excessive force and voluntary manslaughter is a potential outcome,” Working said.

That’s part of the picture one of the defense attorneys for former officer Emmitt Martin III is already trying to paint.

“The car did some movement between lanes enough that he hit his lights. Mr. Nichols did not stop,” William Massey said.

Experts also question whether the other charges against the former officers will hold up. Those include aggravated assault, official misconduct, official oppression, and aggravated kidnapping.

“The charge of aggravated kidnapping is very new in the field of prosecuting law enforcement,” Working said. “That caught a lot off guard. Officers generally have the right to restrain someone’s liberty by arresting them.”

He thinks it would be the toughest charge for the state to prove. But Mulroy says, even if Nichols’ detention was legal at first, at some point, it became an unlawful detention.

Most officers nationwide do not face legal repercussions for deaths and injuries. Take the cases of Eric Garner in New York City and Mike Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

When officers do get indicted, outcomes are far from guaranteed.

Six officers faced charges in Baltimore for the death of Freddie Gray, but none of those cases ended in a conviction.

“Being fast to charge and fast to convict are different things,” Working said. “We’re going to have a proper case. We’re going to have a proper trial.”

Working says he does not think these defendants will take any plea deals, given that the Department of Justice is also investigating, and the former officers will likely face federal charges.

“If you plead guilty in state court, that’s used against you in federal court to increase your sentence. It could be used to increase their sentence in federal court to the point it becomes life in prison,” Working said.

The officers are due back in court on May 1. Experts say the case could take two to three years.

“This’ll be a long fight,” Massey said.

Civil cases are much more common than criminal cases involving police officers. We don’t know yet how much Memphis could end up paying Nichols’ family, but experts say it likely will be in the millions.