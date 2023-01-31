MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old motorist who died after a brutal traffic stop by police, will be held Wednesday in Memphis, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

You can watch the service live at 10:30 a.m. (CT) on WREG.com and on News Channel 3 on Memphis-area television.

Nichols will be laid to rest at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, 70 N. Bellevue Boulevard in Memphis.

Ben Crump, attorney for the Nichols family, will deliver a “call to action” in a service led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner.

Nichols was pepper-sprayed, beaten and kicked after running from a traffic stop in Hickory Hill toward his parent’s home the night of Jan. 7. He died three days later, severely injured in a hospital.

Five former Memphis Police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Two more have been relieved of duty, along with two sheriff’s deputies. Three fire department employees who responded have also been fired.