A new mural of Tyre Nichols is painted on the Steve A. Castle House of Rhythm & Blues in North Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three months after the death of Tyre Nichols, protestors will have another demonstration outside City Hall Monday.

The news comes as the Memphis City Council prepares to take its final vote on a police reform ordinance bearing Nichols’ name. Organizers want to ensure that what happened to Nichols doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Demonstrators are expected to gather for a rally tonight at 5:30 outside Memphis City Hall. The city council will take up the reform measures on Tuesday.

Back in January, police stopped the 29-year-old near his home and beat him after a chase. The beating was so severe Nichols died three days later. Five of the officers involved were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and official misconduct.

In the weeks since, City Council members have been considering new rules requiring police to make traffic stops in marked cars and be more transparent about the use of force. The plan also calls for independent reviews of training at the police academy.

During a sunset ceremony in his son’s honor, Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells, said, “We need change. We don’t need no more murders like Tyre Nichols. We need reform, and we’re going to fight for justice until we get it.”