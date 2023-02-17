A new mural of Tyre Nichols is painted on the Steve A. Castle House of Rhythm & Blues in North Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A newly painted mural portrait of Tyre Nichols will have its first official viewing in Memphis this weekend, along with a candlelight vigil.

The official viewing of the newest Tyre Nichols mural is set for Saturday at noon at the Steve A. Castle House of Rhythm & Blues, at Jackson Avenue and Biggs Street in North Memphis.

A candlelight vigil is planned at the same location at 5:30 p.m. All are invited to attend.

The mural was painted by Memphis artist David Yancy at the request of the building’s owner.

Organizers say they are raising funds to paint another, even larger mural of Nichols on Hollywood Street.

The beating death of Tyre Nichols during a Memphis Police traffic stop in January put Memphis under a national spotlight.

Friday, the five former MPD officers charged with second-degree murder in Nichols’ death pleaded not guilty before a judge.