Tyre Nichols in a hospital after an arrest. (photo provided by family)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations.

The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public.

Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley voiced his displeasure about the situation at a protest Saturday.

“As we looked at the video, I’m sure we could have more than five officers involved be immediately terminated. There is nothing more acceptable than immediate termination,” Smiley said.

It’s a sentiment shared by demonstrators as well.

“They want him charged immediately,” an activist named Amber said. “We want everyone involved all of their names released, all of their files released. We want the Data Transparency Act passed.”

As a result of what unfolded during Nichols’ arrest, two EMTs and two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty. Meanwhile, the calls for justice continue amid demands for accountability.