MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorneys for the family of Tyre Nichols say they’re filing a civil lawsuit following his death in January this year.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced the lawsuit Monday and plans to hold a news conference in Memphis on Wednesday at noon.

We’re told the lawsuit will be filed against the City of Memphis, the Memphis Police Department, and individual officers who were involved in the traffic stop on January 7 that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

We are expecting to hear from Ben Crump, the Nichols family, and their local counsel retired Judge Earnestine Hunt Dorse.

Five officers were fired and charged with second-degree murder following Nichols’ death. A sixth officer was relieved of duty. Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department were also fired for violating policy and protocol.