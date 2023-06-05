MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday marks what would have been Tyre Nichol’s 30th birthday, and there will be a celebration honoring him.

Monday evening at 6, the event will take place at Fourth Bluff Park in Downtown Memphis.

For the celebration, Front Street will be blocked off and turned into a skate park– as this was Tyre’s favorite activity.

There will also be live music, food trucks, poetry and much more to honor him. WREG will be there tonight and have full details tonight on the celebration.

Nichols died three days after five former Memphis Police officers beat him in a traffic stop that was caught on video.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were all terminated by the Memphis Police Department on January 21.

They are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping. The unit those officers belonged to, known as the SCORPION Unit, was disbanded shortly after Nichols’ death.