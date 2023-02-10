MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorneys for the family of Tyre Nichols have filed an “Urgent Appeal” to the United Nations to condemn Nichols’ death after a brutal traffic stop by Memphis Police on Jan, 7.

Attorney Ben Crump, in partnership with international legal counsel Jasmine Rand and Yetunde Asika, asked the UN to condemn Nichols’ death and demand that the officers involved — now including a sixth officer — be criminally charged.

Attorneys for the family of Tyre Nichols released the following statement:

“Today, we filed an Urgent Appeal before the United Nations asking it to condemn the tragic killing of Tyre Nichols, to demand transparency from the police department, and to demand that Officer Preston Hemphill and all officers that participated in the incident are criminally charged. The video evidence shows that all who were involved in Tyre’s death committed reprehensible acts that require international condemnation.”

Officer Preston Hemphill has not been charged criminally in the incident.

Five other officers have been fired and are facing criminal charges including second-degree murder in Nichols’ death. The district attorney is reviewing all of their current and former cases.

Nichols, 29, who died Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop in the Hickory Hill neighborhood that left him fighting for his life.

His funeral was held in Memphis recently. Vice President Kamala Harris attended.