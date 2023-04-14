MEMPHIS, Tenn. — She was a pillar of courage during one of Memphis’ most tragic events of the year.

Now Time magazine has named RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Tyre Nichols, as one of the 100 most influential people of 2023.

Time recalled how Nichols cried out for his mother as he was beaten by Memphis police officers in January.

Time says that cry shook the conscience of America. The publication mentions that despite Mrs. Wells’ pain, she demonstrated strength, asserting her voice to ensure that her son’s story is not forgotten.

“The only thing that’s keeping me going is the fact that I really, truly believe my son was sent here on an assignment from god,” Wells has said.

Time says that by sharing her grief in the public eye, Wells raised awareness of police reform on a national level.

That attention led to police reform across the country, and here in Memphis.