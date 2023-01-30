MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say a seventh officer was relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols but did not name the officer.

MPD released a statement Monday with additional information about their findings in the investigation. The seventh officer has not been identified and their role in the incident has not been disclosed.

Police said the unnamed seventh officer has been relieved of duty since Jan. 8.

Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop by Memphis Police that ended with Nichols being severely injured in a hospital. His funeral is set for Wednesday.

Records show officers Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley, and Tadarrius Bean, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were released on bond after they were booked into the Shelby County Jail last Thursday morning.

All five former officers were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty for his role in Nichols’ death, it was revealed Monday. MPD said he has been relieved of duty since the beginning of the investigation on Jan. 8. He has not been charged or terminated thus far.

EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker with the Memphis Fire Department were also terminated for violation of policy and protocol in their response.