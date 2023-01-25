MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community members are demanding city officials do more to provide transparency surrounding Tyre Nichols’ death.

Emotions were high during Tuesday night’s Memphis City Council meeting as the fight for justice continues.

“The public wants to see what happened. We want to know are really employing people that think it’s okay to beat the [expletive] out of folks,” said activist Pamela Moses.

Memphis police say five officers involved in the arrest have been fired for violating multiple policies, including duty to intervene, use of force and duty to render aid.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy says they plan on releasing the video from the arrest this week or next. Activists say they want the video released now.

“Regardless if an attorney comes from out of town and says that the family wants us to wait a week, the community is not going to wait a week,” Moses said.

Council members say the council has no say in how information from the police department is communicated to the public.

“The way our charter is set up is we are not allowed to demand or dictate what a director does, including the police director. It’s an ethical violation for us. It rests solely with the mayor,” said Councilman Chase Carlisle.

Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren says he understands and even shares some of the community’s concerns but says the council is asking everyone to remain patient. “We don’t want to do something stupid by putting out information that could damage a person’s right to a fair trial prematurely and somehow make someone get off for this particular crime.”

Councilman JB Smiley says he plans on introducing a motion next city council meeting that would require MPD to collect and regularly report data regarding traffic stops, arrests, use of force, and complaints.