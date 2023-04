MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG obtained documents showing prosecutors in the Tyre Nichols case are asking for more time to turn evidence over to defense attorneys.

The five former Memphis police officers charged with the death of Tyre Nichols are due back in court on May 1. But prosecutors say there is so much evidence that they need until at least June 5.

Attorneys for the five officers are asking a judge to deny the request.

We will stay on top of the court’s decision.