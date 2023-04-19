MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorneys for Tyre Nichols’ mother filed a federal civil lawsuit Wednesday against the City of Memphis, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, and 10 current and former city employees.

The complaint alleges that Memphis Police SCORPION Unit used “seething aggression and unjustified force” when they pulled over Nichols for an alleged traffic violation on January 7. Nichols died in the hospital three days later. The incident was caught on video.

Several police officers and firefighters were terminated or suspended.

Nichols’ family is being represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Crump is scheduled to hold a press conference in Memphis at noon on Wednesday.

