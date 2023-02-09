MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis branch of the NAACP is praising the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office’s decision to review all prior closed and pending cases involving the five officers accused of beating Tyre Nichols to death.

The news comes after WREG Investigators uncovered the name of the five officers on the Giglio List which includes officers who have been found untruthful.

Defense Attorney Josh Corman said this could lead to prosecutors dropping pending cases.

“Certainly dozens of cases, maybe even hundreds of cases,” said Corman. “I’m sure the office is going back through and figuring out what cases those officers are involved in, can they still make a case, or is this a case that needs to get disposed of.”

Vickie Terry, the Executive Director of the NAACP’s Memphis Branch, said her office has received several complaints following Nichols’ death in January.

“It’s sickening really to think about how many people have had to deal with these officers,” she said. “If these things hadn’t been looked into when they first received complaints, Tyre Nichols might be alive today.”

Terry believes the call to revisit cases is a step in the right direction.

“They displayed no integrity, so it makes me afraid that others have been treated this way,” she said. “If they go back and find out somebody might have been convicted for something that they did not do, you’re definitely going to have to reopen cases.”

Terry said reviewing the cases sends a message to the community.

“I think it sends a message to our community saying that we will no longer tolerate police brutality,” she said.

We tried to speak with DA Steve Mulroy but he was unavailable. A spokesperson said each case will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.