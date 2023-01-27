MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In preparation for the public release of the video in the Tyre Nichols investigation Friday evening, local leaders are calling for “peaceful demonstrations.”

Members of Operation PUSH and the Memphis Branch of the NAACP will join local ministers and activists, and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy in a press conference at 1:30 p.m.



Tyre Nichols’ father and mother called for peaceful protest in the city Friday morning in a separate press conference.

The video is set for release after 6 p.m. (CT).