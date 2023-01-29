Tyre Nichols videos show what happened in fatal Memphis traffic stop beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis branch of the NAACP held a news conference on Sunday discussing the video release showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols.

NAACP State Conference President Gloria Sweet-Love and Memphis Branch President Van Turner are expected to be in attendance.

Each officer has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression. By Friday morning, they had posted bond.

Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police: What we Know

Police stopped Nichols near his home in the Hickory Hill neighborhood around 8:22 p.m. Jan. 7. There was an altercation between Nichols and several officers and pepper spray was deployed, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.