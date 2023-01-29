MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis branch of the NAACP held a news conference on Sunday discussing the video release showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols.

NAACP State Conference President Gloria Sweet-Love and Memphis Branch President Van Turner are expected to be in attendance.

Each officer has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression. By Friday morning, they had posted bond.

Police stopped Nichols near his home in the Hickory Hill neighborhood around 8:22 p.m. Jan. 7. There was an altercation between Nichols and several officers and pepper spray was deployed, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.