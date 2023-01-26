MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools will cancel all after-school activities on Friday, the district announced.

The school district said they are canceling all after-school activities, including YCare and athletic events “in the interest of public safety.”

The announcement comes hours after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday in the death of Tyre Nichols.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tyre Nichols, and those across the Mid-South affected by this tragedy,” the district said in a statement.

Family Wellness Centers will close early on Friday at 5 p.m.

The 2023 School of Choice Showcase, initially scheduled for Saturday, will also be postponed to the week of Feb. 4.

The district said a decision about other activities scheduled for Saturday and games will be announced by 10 p.m. Friday.

“We are taking these measures out of an abundance of caution as we reflect on and work through a difficult moment for our community. Families who need support are encouraged to reach out to our District helpline at 901-416-8484, where licensed social workers are available, or the National Crisis Lifeline at 988. Thank you for your cooperation, and thank you in advance for supporting our children across Memphis and Shelby County,” the district said.