Surveillance video shows Memphis Police drag Tyre Nichols on the street after officers held him down, punched and kicked him. (MPD video)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Representatives from the Memphis Police Department may be at Thursday’s POST commission meeting in Nashville, as several officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case are set for an informal hearing for decertification.

However, MPD has been asked to show up because the department has reportedly decided to reverse course and rescind its decertification request for DeWayne Smith. Smith’s name was just added to the agenda Wednesday.

Smith retired from MPD March 1, a day before an administrative hearing was held that would have led to his termination, according to documents.

MPD submitted a decertification request to Peace Officer Standards and Training commission for Smith on March 9. Those records just recently became public.

Here’s what a spokesperson from POST said about the change:

“After receiving the request from the Memphis Police Department to rescind retired officer Dewayne Smith’s decertification, POST staff requested MPD representatives appear before the Commission on Thursday to discuss the request.”

We’ve reached out to MPD to find out why they want to rescind their request and we’re waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile four other officers’ names are on the agenda, but it’s unclear how many of them will actually be there. Desmond Mills voluntarily surrendered his license. His attorney confirmed they’d signed an order that will be entered after the hearing.

Since the matter is settled, they will not be present. An attorney for Demetrius Haley also said neither he nor his client would be there.

WREG has reached out to attorneys representing Justin Smith and Emmitt Martin but have yet to hear back.