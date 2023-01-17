UPDATE, WEDNESDAY: The United States Attorney, Kevin G. Ritz, says the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in coordination with the FBI and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, has opened a civil rights investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.

Ritz released the following statement:

“Last week, Tyre Nichols tragically died, a few days after he was involved in an incident

where Memphis Police Department officers used force during his arrest. State authorities

have publicly announced that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating. In

addition, the United States Attorney’s Office, in coordination with the FBI Memphis Field

Office and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, has opened a civil rights

investigation. As this is an open investigation, we are not able to provide additional

comment or release further information at this time.”

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the City of Memphis said they are aware of the investigation and they, along with MPD, will cooperate with federal authorities.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis says video footage of events surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols following an arrest will be released to the public.

Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis issued a statement on Tuesday saying the video will be released after the internal investigation is complete. They hope to complete the investigation by the end of this week.

Shelby Country District Attorney Steve Mulroy also said his office is working to release the video footage.

The family will be able to view the footage before its public release, the city said. The city plans to speak with the family’s attorney, Ben Crump, early next week.

Nichols was stopped by Memphis Police for reckless driving on January 7. After getting into a confrontation with police, he was taken to the hospital due to shortness of breath, police have said.

He later died from his injuries.

Family members say the incident actually happened just yards from where he lived and right in the area of a watching SkyCop camera. WREG mapped it. It’s less than half a mile from Raines and Ross Roads.

Nichols’ relatives say that leading to his death, he suffered from a broken neck, went into cardiac arrest, and suffered from other medical issues

Nichols’ family has demanded that footage of the incident be released and that officers involved be charged with murder.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.