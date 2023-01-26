MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — With five former Memphis police officers now charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, an internal investigation continues by MPD.

In light of Nichols’ death, Chief CJ Davis said MPD will conduct a review of all its specialized units, including the SCORPION unit, that the officers were a part of. The unit was created under Davis with the intent to suppress crime in high-crime areas.

“Words are on temporary salves that need to be followed by true responsible action and change,” she said in a video statement Wednesday night. “It is my intent, as a proactive measure, to ensure that a complete and independent review is conducted.”

Investigators said Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving, and at least two confrontations broke out between him and officers. By the time it was over, the 29-year-old father reportedly went into cardiac arrest and had excessive bleeding. He died three days later.

This week, the SCORPION Unit was called into question by Nichols’ family attorney, Antonio Romanucci.

“They were in unmarked cars, why are they conducting traffic stops,” he said. “This is a pre-textual traffic stop, which let’s call it what it is, it’s a racist traffic stop is what it is.”

MPD has not said how long their investigation into the specialized units will take, but it’s something Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he supports.

“I think that’s a good idea. I commend Chief Davis for doing that I think Chief Davis is committed to trying to do whatever she can to learn lessons from this incident,” Mulroy said.

MPD did say other officers are also under investigation but have not provided any specific information.