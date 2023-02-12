MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned three fired Memphis firefighters who responded to the scene the night of Tyre Nichols’ death are appealing their termination to the city of Memphis.

EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, the fire department said.

Sandridge and Long were two of the three fire department employees who were fired Jan. 30 for their role in Tyre Nichols’ death. They ruled that neither Sandridge nor Long gave aid to Nichols, who was clearly in distress. The lapse in care lasted 19 minutes, they said.

The board did not address Michelle Whitaker’s actions. The now-former MFD lieutenant was also fired for her involvement that night. Officials said she stayed in the truck.

Five Memphis Police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder, among other charges. More officers and Shelby County deputies remain under investigation.

In a letter sent Friday, the Memphis Fire Department union’s president wrote the following:

Malone said he watched the city council meeting on Tuesday when members questioned the Fire Chief.

He said he was, “disheartened to see the projected narrative that there are systemic problems in the department.”

He said that one incident. should not define the good work being done by dedicated public servants.

Malone also said the fire members that night were not given adequate information upon dispatch or arrival to the scene. He said information was withheld by those already on the scene, which caused members to handle things differently than they should have.