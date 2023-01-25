MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis released a statement Wednesday night as authorities continue to carry out the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.

Chief Davis’ statement comes more than a week after Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was severely injured after a confrontation during a traffic stop. Five police officers were fired as a result.

Davis also mentioned that other MPD officers are under investigation for policy violations. However, she does not specify what those violations are.

In a more than four-minute-long YouTube video, Davis acknowledges the firing of the officers involved and describes the events surrounding Nichols’ death as “heinous, reckless, and inhumane.”

“Aside from being your chief of police, I am a citizen of this community, we share; I am a mother, I am a caring human being who wants the best for all of us; this is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual. This incident was heinous, reckless, and inhumane; and in the vein of transparency when the video is released in the coming days, you will see this for yourselves,” she said in part.

“Concurrent within that investigation, other MPD officers are still under investigation for department policy violations, some infractions are less egregious than others,” she said.

This is the first time Chief Davis has publicly addressed the incident.

Davis also said the department will continue to cooperate with the Department of Justice, FBI, TBI, and Shelby County District Attorney’s Office as they continue their investigation.