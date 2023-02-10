MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new canopy at Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis will be dedicated and named in honor of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old killed by police last month.

The structure will be called “Sunset Canopy.” The name is meant to remember Nichols, who loved taking sunset photos, and honor his family’s leadership, healing and love, according to the Hyde Family Foundation, which is the sponsor.

Nichols’ family members are scheduled to be at a ceremony Friday afternoon. The canopy was previously set to be named after the Hyde family.

On Friday, at 2 p.m., the Nichols and Hyde families will sign the first piece of wood before it is put into place at the end of the ceremony.

“Hyde Foundation is privileged to dedicate Sunset Canopy to the memory of the life of Tyre

Nichols,” said Barbara Hyde, chair and CEO of the Hyde Family Foundation. “We know that the

riverfront was a special place for Tyre. We’ve all seen his beautiful photos of the sunset over the

Mississippi and his lovingly respectful photo of the iconic Tom Lee sculpture.”

The Sunset Canopy will be 20,000 square and feature multi-purpose courts, allowing different activities like yoga, concerts, basketball and more.

The new Tom Lee Park is scheduled to open after a $60 million renovation on Labor Day weekend of 2023.