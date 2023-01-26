MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — State and local officials are sounding off after the five officers fired for their involvement in the death of Tyre Nichols were indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder.

Tyre Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was severely injured by Memphis Police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were terminated last Friday.

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy immediately asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation into the use of force by Memphis police officers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice also opened a civil rights investigation into Nichols’ death on Jan. 18.

Wednesday night, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis released a video statement, calling Nichols’ death “heinous, reckless, and inhumane.”

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who are representing Tyre Nichols’ family, released a joint statement Thursday afternoon.

“The news today from Memphis officials that these five officers are being held criminally accountable for their deadly and brutal actions gives us hope as we continue to push for justice for Tyre. This young man lost his life in a particularly disgusting manner that points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop. This tragedy meets the absolute definition of a needless and unnecessary death. Tyre’s loved ones’ lives were forever changed when he was beaten to death, and we will keep saying his name until justice is served.”

Read the statements from local and state officials below:

TBI Director David Rausch

“First – and most importantly – on behalf of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. We can’t imagine the pain you’re experiencing, but let me reaffirm: We are here to pursue truth and justice, realizing that we should not be here. Simply put, this shouldn’t have happened.

I’ve been in policing for more than 30 years. I’ve devoted my life to this profession and I’m grieved – and frankly, I’m sickened – by what we’ve learned through our extensive investigation. I’ve seen the video, and you will, too. In a word, it’s appalling. Let me be clear: What happened here does not, at all, reflect proper policing. This was wrong. This was a crime.

The depth and breadth of the charges announced today speaks to the deliberate and thorough investigation this case has received. And our work is not finished. We continue to pursue every lead. Justice demands it. And our agency exists so ‘that guilt shall not escape, nor innocence suffer.’

To that end, I want to publicly thank our agents, forensic scientists, support staff, and our entire team – across the state – who worked diligently to expedite this case. We’ve worked as hard as we could – and as quickly as we could – to provide a thorough, independent, and unbiased investigative record to allow DA Mulroy to make the most informed decision he could regarding charges. I also want to thank the Memphis Police Department and city leaders for the cooperation in this case, which – I want to stress – remains ongoing at this time.”

Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Memphis)

“Right now, much of the national media is looking at Memphis as there was an awful killing of a 29-year-old African American man by five police officers within the last few weeks. The five police officers have been fired by the Police Department for violating their oaths…It could be a situation where people want to exercise their First Amendment rights to protest actions of the Police Department, and people should. But they should be peaceful and calm.

We have a new D.A. We have a new U.S. Attorney. And we have a new Police Director. They are the right people at the right time to bring about reform and to deal with this case to see that justice is rendered.

I grieve for the life of Tyre Nichols, whose life should not have been extinguished. He was an outstanding young man and it’s extremely sad that he was killed.

I pray for my city.”

Congressman Cohen also released a video statement on Twitter.

State Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis)

“While I applaud the swift action of the district attorney, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Memphis Police Department, there is no justice for Tyre Nichols today.

Justice would be Tyre living to see his next birthday. Justice is people in this community having trust that our police officers will first police themselves. No one should fear for their life during a simple traffic stop or be afraid to even engage with our officers.

So instead, today we begin the long act of healing our hurting community, Tyre’s mother and family, and ourselves.

We cannot move forward together unless we are willing to do the work to hold our police department to the highest ethical standards and uproot any existence or acceptance of police brutality. This is our call to action and we must be vigilant.”

State Senator London Lamar, chairwoman of the Senate Democratic Caucus

“Like many of us, I feel traumatized by Tyre Nichols’ death and I am disturbed by the actions of the officers who were involved.

While today we send our heartfelt condolences to the Nichols family, tomorrow we work toward achieving continuous accountability for law enforcement.

This may be the most egregious act of police brutality in our nation’s history. It shows exactly how much work we have to do to build trust between our people and the officers who pledge to serve and protect our community.

Accountability for the officers involved in Tyre’s death is the first step. The next step is for law enforcement, state and federal officials, and local leaders to investigate why this happened. We have to fix the root causes of police brutality and then do the work to make sure it never happens again.”

State Representative Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis)

“While seeing our justice system at work with the charging of the five officers involved in the death of #TyreNichols, we must continue to keep the family of Tyre Nichols lifted in prayer. These are the beginning stages of what will be a long and arduous journey for them and for our city. There is no good that can come out of this tragic situation. Unless there is a way to bring Tyre back, justice is limited to what it is supposed to do and that is find, try and convict those responsible for taking the life of Tyre.”

Tami Sawyer, Former Shelby County Commissioner

“#TyreNichols is not a singular occurrence in Memphis. Please don’t go back to business as usual just because the officers were charged. We still pay Connor Schilling’s pension even though he murdered Darrius Stewart. MPD has resisted meaningful reform and will continue to do so.

MPD has resisted meaningful reform and will continue to do so unless we collectively demand it. They over recruit and under train. They’re putting new officers on the street with the swiftness of an Amazon or FedEx and training as worthwhile as a bitcoin at 7-11.

These are the first officers ever charged in Memphis in recent memory for abuse or death and if Tyre hadn’t died and just been hurt they probably would have gotten away with it. Like they did with Martavius Banks. Because he lived, they walked and out HIM in jail when he healed.”