MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the release of the footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest, there’s a growing push for even more officers to be held accountable.

The moments leading up to the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols are being called into question. In the bodycam video released by the city, two officers are seen being aggressive with Nichols, when a third officer approaches him with a taser in his hand.

At some point, the officer uses his taser on the 29-year-old father. It’s a quick encounter that has left some questioning, why that officer is not charged criminally, after what he did prior to the beating.

Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley voiced his displeasure about the situation at a protest Saturday.

“As we looked at the video, I’m sure we could have more than five officers involved be immediately terminated. There is nothing more acceptable than immediate termination,” Smiley said.

It’s a sentiment shared by demonstrators as well.

“They want him charged immediately,” an activist named Amber said. “We want everyone involved all of their names released, all of their files released. We want the Data Transparency Act passed.”

As a result of what unfolded during Nichols’ arrest, two EMTs and two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty. Meanwhile, the calls for justice continue amid demands for accountability.

“We’re gonna get bigger and bigger,” Amber said. “We’re gonna keep pushing more and more until we get everything we’re asking for.”

The Shelby County District Attorney told WREG that additional charges could be forthcoming pending the outcome of an investigation.