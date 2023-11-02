MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Criminal Court judge has ordered the release of more records concerning the investigation into the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

In an order filed Thursday, Criminal Court Judge James Jones rescinded orders that delayed the release of records on the five former Memphis Police Department officers involved charged in Nichols’ death.

“In balancing the interest of protecting the Constitutional Rights of the parties and the public interest in having access to information, the Court now finds that the parties have had ample time to review all records and is appropriate to rescind the previous two orders delaying the release of information in the possession of the City and County Governments,” the order states.

A February verbal ruling stopped the Shelby County Government from releasing any records and personnel files on Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith.

A similar order issued in March stopped the Memphis City Government from releasing any records it had on the five ex-officers.

Nichols died on January 10, three days after he was pulled over and beaten by the five former officers. On January 27, the City of Memphis released video of the traffic stop that showed the officers chasing, punching, and kicking Nichols as he yelled for his mother.