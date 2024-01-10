MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday marks one year since Tyre Nichols died after being brutally beaten by Memphis Police officers three days earlier.

On January 10, 2023, 29-year-old Nichols died in the hospital due to injuries he sustained from a violent encounter with five now former Memphis Police officers.

Those officers were fired and now face murder and other charges in connection to Nichols’ death. His family is still reeling.

“I didn’t get a phone call. I didn’t get a text message. I didn’t get a Merry Christmas. I didn’t get none of that from my baby this year,” said RowVaughn Wells Nichols’ Mother.

One year later, the impact of his death is not only being felt by his family and friends but law enforcement agencies across the nation.

Wednesday morning, the Justice Department released a new guide on the use of specialized units in law enforcement agencies.

Tyre Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells, left, at the ribbon cutting celebration for the Tyre Nichols Skate Park.

“One year ago today, President Biden joined many other Americans in outrage over the brutal murder of Tyre Nichols,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. “Mr. Nichols’ death served as another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma that black and brown Americans continue to experience across many communities.”

► Link to the guide on specialized law enforcement units

The DOJ says the 72-page guide takes a deep dive into the four main stages of a specialized unit. It includes formation, personnel selection and supervision, management and accountability, and community engagement.

“This guide builds on the actions this administration has already taken to advance effective and accountable policing including requiring that federal law enforcement agencies ban chokeholds, restrict no-knock warrants, and contribute to a newly established database for federal law enforcement police misconduct,” Jean-Pierre said.

The United States Department of Justice opened an investigation into the Memphis Police Department and its specialized units.

In a statement, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said, “After the tragic death of Tyre Nichols and public scrutiny of the SCORPION unit, we made it a priority at the Justice Department to develop a practical resource for law enforcement and community leaders assessing the use of specialized units in police agencies.”

Officials say it’s meant to be used as a guideline to help agencies determine when and where it is appropriate to utilize a specialized unit and ensure there is proper oversight.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith.

The five officers accused in the death of Nichols were all members of the now-disbanded SCORPION unit– a specialized unit aimed at targeting crime suppression, auto theft, and criminal activity.

Four of them are expected to head to trial for the federal charges on May 6.

The fifth officer, Desmond Mills, pleaded guilty to the federal charges and is expected to also plead guilty to the state charges, which include murder.

Additionally, Jean-Pierre mentioned that President Joe Biden is “continuing to urge Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to advance accountability, transparency, and public trust in law enforcement across the nation.”