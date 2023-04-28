MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The hearing for the case against the five former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ murder that was supposed to be held on May 1 has been extended to June 5.

The courts granted a Motion for Extension on behalf of Demetrius Haley on Friday.

All of the defendants were waived from attending the original court date.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were all terminated by the Memphis Police Department on January 21.

They are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping. The unit those officers belonged to, known as the SCORPION Unit, was disbanded shortly after Nichols’ death.

All entered pleas of not guilty.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died three days after he was beaten by officers in a traffic stop that was caught on video.