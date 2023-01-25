MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Funeral services have been announced for Tyre Nichols, who died three days after a traffic stop by Memphis Police ended with him being severely injured.

The funeral will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Chruch, located at 70 N Bellevue Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, is set to deliver the eulogy. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will also be in attendance to deliver a call to action.

► Continuing coverage of the Tyre Nichols case

Five police officers were fired for violation of policy after his death. Two Memphis Fire personnel involved in the initial patient care of Nichols were also relieved of duty while an internal investigation is being conducted.