MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Mills, one of the former Memphis Police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, is surrendering his license to practice law enforcement in the state of Tennessee.

Mills’ attorney Blake Ballin confirmed the news with WREG Tuesday morning.

This comes as Mills and three other officers are scheduled for an informal hearing in front of Tennessee’s POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) Commission Thursday afternoon.

The Memphis Police Department submitted a decertification request for Mills last month. Ballin says they signed an agreed order which will be entered later this week after the hearing.

He called the step “meaningless” for his client, saying Mills has no desire to practice law enforcement in a state that’s “wrongfully accused him of murder.”

Tyre Nichols was a father to a 4-year-old and worked at FedEx with his stepfather. Family has said he enjoyed skateboarding, photography, Starbucks and watching the sunset from a park in Memphis.

He died in a Memphis hospital three days after his encounter with police. Family said in some of his last words, he called out for his mother, whose name was tattooed on his arm.