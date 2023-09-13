MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least three of the former Memphis Police officers accused of being involved in the death of Tyre Nichols were spotted Wednesday morning entering the federal building in downtown Memphis.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith were seen by WREG walking into the federal office building, a day after their indictments by the Department of Justice on new federal charges.

The indictment lists four separate counts including excessive force and failure to intervene, deliberate indifference, conspiracy to witness tamper, and witness tampering for the former officers, which also include and Emmitt Martin, and Desmond Mills Jr.

None of the officers or their attorneys had a comment for when asked by a WREG reporter.

Tadarrius Bean

Demetrius Haley

Justin Smith

According to documents in the federal case, Haley and Mills took off their body-worn cameras and set them aside before gathering with the other officers to discuss the force used on Nichols. They allegedly made statements such as, “I thought when he wasn’t going to fall, we about to kill this man,” while emergency medical personnel were at the scene.

It is not immediately clear Wednesday whether the officers have a court hearing set at the federal building. This story will be updated as WREG gathers more information.

All five officers already face state criminal charges of second-degree murder in the Nichols case. They’re also charged with aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

Another hearing on the local charges is set for Sept. 15.

Following the announcement of federal charges, attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who are representing Nichols’ family, praised Clark and United States Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for their efforts, saying:

“The news today from the United States Justice Department that there will be criminal accountability on the federal level for Tyre’s death gives his family hope as they continue to grieve his loss and inspire change in his honor. We applaud AG Garland and Assistant AG Clarke for their tireless efforts to create federal accountability for these officers who were selected to be part of the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION unit and savagely ended Tyre’s life, setting a critical precedent for accountability and justice.”