MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the five former Memphis police officers charged with the death of Tyre Nichols is asking for a separate trial.

Attorneys for Justin Smith filed a motion Tuesday in Criminal Court that says the state is using videos from two separate scenes to try Smith and the other officers. It also says Smith was only present at one of the scenes.

The motion also says trying the five men together will make it seem like Smith was at both scenes and that evidence can be used against him.

Videos released by Memphis Police earlier this year show Nichols being beating and pepper sprayed by officers during the traffic stop. Nichols was hospitalized before dying from his injuries three days later.

All five former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.