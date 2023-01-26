MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The five officers fired for their involvement in the beating and death of Tyre Nichols have been booked into the Shelby County Jail Thursday morning, according to online records.

The officers are charged with the following:

Justin Smith – Two counts of official misconduct, official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Tadarrius Bean – Second- degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

Demetrius Haley – Second degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

Emmitt Martin III – Second degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

Desmond Mills Jr. – Second degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

► Continuing coverage of Tyre Nichols Investigation

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were indicted by a grand jury Thursday and taken into custody.

Nichols, 29, died Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop by Memphis Police that ended with Nichols severely injured in a hospital.

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy immediately asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation into the use of force by Memphis police officers.

The five Memphis Police officers were fired last Friday for violation of policy. City officials said they were notified Jan. 15.

On Jan. 18, U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office in coordination with the FBI and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice opened a civil rights investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols’ family has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them. The family’s legal team said Nichols was returning to his parents’ home in Hickory Hill after taking pictures of the sunset at Shelby Farms Park.

They said officers beat Nichols for three minutes in an encounter they compared to the 1991 Rodney King police beating in Los Angeles.

Video of the incident has been released by Memphis Police to the family.