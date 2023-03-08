MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice announced Wednesday it would review the Memphis Police Department and its specialized units.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis requested this review, which will cover policies, practices, training, data and processes related to MPD’s use of force, de-escalation and specialized units.

The review comes as the city of Memphis prepares to release more video footage Wednesday from the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

