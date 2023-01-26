MEMPHIS, Tenn. — District Attorney Steve Mulroy will present an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Mulroy will be joined by the FBI.
Watch it live in the video player above at 2 p.m. This story will be updated.
by: David Royer
Posted:
Updated:
Steve Mulroy, Tyre Nichols
