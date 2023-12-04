MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Defense lawyers for the remaining four former officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols were back in front of a judge Monday morning.

This all comes shortly after newly unsealed personnel records revealed Demetrius Haley faced past violations at a previous job.

The state said Monday the discovery deadline was met.

“I think as of right now, most of the stuff does open for me and I’ve gone through 80 percent of it,” said John Perry, Tadarrius Bean’s defense attorney.

Meanwhile, Demetrius Haley’s attorney, Michael Stengel, told the court there’s more to come.

“The DNA bench notes essentially have been ordered disclosed have not been received yet; however it was anticipated they would be received sometime next week,” Stengel said.

The ex-officers c harged in the case were not in court Monday. Judge James Jones Jr. wrapped up Monday’s five-minute hearing by telling the defense teams that their clients do not have to appear for the next scheduled hearing in a few months.

In fact the next time we could see them may be the trial, set for August 12, 2024, Jones said.

Things will remain to remain at a standstill for at least for the next 60 days. Jones ordered the defense attorneys back to court Feb. 2, saying any motions that need to be filed must be done so by that time.