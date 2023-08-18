Watch the court hearing in the video player above.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The five former officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols have a court hearing Friday morning.

The former officers will not appear in court– only their lawyers.

Thursday, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office reportedly dropped cases that were worked by the five former officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols.

All five officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the Nichols case. They’re also charged with aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

This story will be updated.