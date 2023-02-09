MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night.

A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed the world a tragic view of what happened when police caught up with Nichols.

One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, has lived in the Brandywine neighborhood for 20 years. Her driveway is a few feet away from where Nichols was beaten by police. She was home that night.

“My bedroom is on the back side of the house, and I was in my bedroom. I didn’t see any lights or anything,” she said.

Even though it was right outside her door, she said she never knew what happened until it hit the news. But there are plenty of surveillance and doorbell cameras in the area.

We learned this week police got a video from someone who lives nearby but many neighbors still don’t want to discuss it. There are houses all around the spot where Nichols was on the ground but we haven’t heard from anyone.

This leaves the question: Could those who live here have done something to help Tyre?

“I don’t know what neighbors could have done. You know when you go out and police are doing stuff, they tell you to go back in the house,” one neighbor said.

Nobody intervened or made a call, troubling Memphis City Councilmember Patrice Robinson.

“I asked, where were the neighbors,” Robinson said. “So, nobody. They didn’t have to say anything, but just look. That would may have changed the temperament of what was going on.”

Robinson hopes it serves as a wake-up call.

“What that said to me is that, either they’re having trouble every day, and they’re ignoring it — they were afraid to come out because there was so many police — or they’re just totally disconnected,” she said. “That really disturbed me because in a community, we can’t change any of this until we all participate in the process.”

And now some neighbors are wishing they had said something.

“Wish they would have went out and at least made an appearance and said stop,” one neighbor said. “I know they not gonna stop just cause the neighbors said stop.”

“If it’s something like that, I think people should definitely say something. It definitely could have possibly saved his life,” another neighbor said.

While police have said they got video from a citizen, we don’t know if that video was taken by a phone or mounted camera at their home.