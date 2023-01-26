MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Measures are being taken ahead of any potential protests after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with Tyre Nichols’ death.

The city of Memphis is on edge one day before footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest is expected to be released. While some are in fear, others have been waiting in anticipation.

Given the graphic nature of the arrest, protests are expected so Memphis Police have already started making arrangements, as you can see their mounted patrol is out in full force.

MPD’s mounted patrol outside of 201 Poplar (Photo by Jessica Gertler, WREG)

Among other preparations, MPD is also adding SkyCops outside police precincts, increasing visibility downtown, and coordinating with local agencies such as the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s office says they have not heard anything about the possibility of violent protests but are asking everyone to remain vigilant.

“We’re not preparing for things to get violent because we’re not hoping that things get violent. Sure, we have to do some preparations— personnel, equipment, things like that,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

The 29-year-old father was allegedly beaten by Memphis Police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month before his death three days later.

Ahead of the video’s release, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis addressed the death of Nichols in a pre-recorded video Wednesday night.

“This is not just a professional failing of basic humanity toward another individual,” she said.

Community activist Stevie Moore hopes the preparations pay off as this community grieves the loss of Tyre Nichols.

“Let’s not take nobody’s life through this. We just had a tragedy, a terrible tragedy, I’m asking the public let’s let CJ Davis and Ben Crump and them, let them do their jobs,” Moore said.