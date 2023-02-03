MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City activists are calling on Memphis to change, nearly one month after Tyre Nichols was beaten by several Memphis Police officers.

Tomorrow, activists are holding a “Day of Action” to draw attention to concerns within the city, and make sure Nichols “did not die in vain”.

WREG spoke with one of the organizers about how the public can get involved.

“Over and over and over again, people are literally violently murdered in the city of Memphis.”

Amber Sherman has been among the most vocal and most passionate activists in Memphis. She wants to draw attention to the issues she says plague our city and our police department.

“We want clear answers of every person that was on the scene that violently killed Tyre,” Sherman said.

This time, specifically in the case of Tyre Nichols, getting the attention of Attorney Ben Crump. Working with other activists in the city, they want to bring the case into the national spotlight.

“The local activists here in Memphis, TN, who were here even before I got here. I want you to stand and be recognized because without you activists, we never would have even heard of Tyre Nichols,” Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump said.

Just because Tyre has now been buried, does not mean that the work is done.

“Showing up makes a difference. So we show up in big droves tomorrow, folks will know, hey we’re not playing with you,” Sherman said.

That’s why Sherman and other city activists are hosting a National Day of Action, complete with protests and calls for action within the city.

They are asking the city to pass several ordinances. One would list traffic stops on public databases, and another that would even stop law enforcement from conducting traffic stops.

She believes now is the chance for people to let their voices be heard.

“I hate that somebody had to die for it to be brought to this catalyst, but I’m hoping to use that momentum to push for it never happening here again,” Sherman said.