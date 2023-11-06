Watch the court hearing in the video player above.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four of the five former Memphis Police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols will be in court Monday; this comes after the fifth officer, Desmond Mills, changed his plea to guilty.

The remaining officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith will appear in court.

Last week, Mills agreed to plead guilty to federal and state charges in Nichols’ death. He said in court, “My use of force was excessive on Mr. Nichols and I did make misleading statements.”

Both federal and state prosecutors have agreed to a recommended sentence of 15 years.

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)

After that plea changed we talked with Nichols’s mother, Rowvaughn Wells. “This is the first time that I actually heard somebody tell and say what they actually did to my son.”

As part of Mills’ plea, he is required to cooperate with investigators.