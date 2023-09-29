MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nine-count indictment has been filed against a Texas man for operating a mail scheme attempting to defraud FedEx out of more than $400,000, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the indictment, Robert W. Clark, 58, of Travis County, Texas has been charged with nine counts of mail fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.

The press release states that each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and a maximum of three years of supervised release following incarceration.

From December 2019 to September 2022, Clark allegedly used mail services and FedEx drop boxes to ship 67 packages. He later claimed that the packages had been lost, and filed claims with FedEx seeking reimbursement for the items.

Reports say Clark used the physical address of the mail forwarding service and a fake name for the sender. He created the appearance of sending packages from Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Washington state.

The indictment says the packages were deposited in FedEx drop boxes located in Texas and shipped through the company’s hub in Memphis.

Clark submitted fake claims to FedEx stating that the value of each package was $8,000 or more. The claims checks were sent to Clark and deposited into a bank account he controlled.

Court records show FedEx paid claims on 44 of the 67 packages Clark generated in the scheme.

Clark was arrested in Texas and had his first appearance in the Western District of Tennessee on Sept. 25. His next court appearance is scheduled before the U.S. District Court Judge Mark S. Norris on Oct. 9. at the Federal Building in Memphis.

The case is being investigated by the FBI. Assistant States Attorney Joe Murphy is prosecuting the case on behalf of the federal government, according to the press release.