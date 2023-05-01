MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two years after being set on fire by a child, Buddy the dog has found a forever home with the veterinarian who cared for him.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, the Tunica Humane Society said that Buddy is a happy, healthy, extraordinary dog recognized and loved everywhere he goes.

Buddy Spent ten months at Mississippi State University, undergoing numerous surgeries and skin grafts under the direct care of Dr. Betty Swanson. The Tunica Humane Society said Dr. Swanson went on to adopt Buddy after he was finally released from the hospital.

“It was the perfect ending for all of us at the Tunica Humane Society,” the organization said.

Buddy was found in Tate County with an electrical cord wrapped around his neck and his face completely burned in April of 2021.

A child confessed to purposely setting Buddy on fire, but because the boy was under the age of 12, he couldn’t be charged with a crime in Mississippi.

Since then, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has signed into law Buddy’s Law. It requires children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment.

The Tunica Humane Society said Buddy and Dr. Swanson have attended a number of events in Celebration of Buddy’s law.

“We are so proud of Buddy today. We are forever grateful to his extraordinary doctor, Betsy Swanson. And we will always be honored that the Tunica Humane Society and our amazing supporters played a huge part in his miraculous road to recovery,” the organization said.

Directors said Buddy’s horrific injuries brought to light so much that was wrong with the legal system at the time.