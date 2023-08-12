MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were arrested after allegedly stealing from a business and assaulting the store owner in North Memphis Friday.

Officers responded to a disturbance at 1192 Jackson Avenue Exxon at 3:40 a.m. where they witnessed a large fight involving multiple suspects.

According to Memphis Police, D’Andria Bruce, 19, was seen physically assaulting the owner of the store by striking him in the face with a closed fist at the entrance to the establishment.

Officers attempted to to detain Bruce, but while escorting her to the squad car, another suspect attempted to pull Bruce away from police.

According to reports, the suspect was identified as 20-year-old Ti’Miesha Kirby.

Reports say officers commanded Kirby to get back, to which Kirby replied that she did not care. She then attempted to jump on the back of an officer and was detained.

Officers spoke with the store owner who stated that several female suspects came into the Exxon and placed food orders then attempted to leave the establishment without paying.

Reports say the women then got into a physical altercation with store employees when confronted about the attempted theft.

According to the store owner, the value of the items was approximately $200. He also stated that suspects Bruce and Kirby were responsible for taking approximately $100 in merchandise from the store on Thursday, the day before the incident.

Reports say that the suspects caused approximately $200 worth of damage to the store while fighting with the employees.

Both suspects were transported to Regional One and treated then transported to Jail East.

D’Andria Bruce is charged with assault, theft of merchandise less than $1000, and vandalism $1000 or less. She was released on her own recognizance.

Ti’Miesha Kirby is charged with assault, vandalism $1000 or less, disorderly conduct, and two counts of theft of merchandise less than $1000. Her bond is set at $1,000.

They are both set to appear in court Monday at 9 a.m.