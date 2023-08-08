MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two homes on Lucibill Road in Whitehaven have been declared public nuisances and boarded up.

The closures at 3388 and 3268 Lucibill comes after numerous complaints and a five-month investigation, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Tuesday.

In May, two people were shot at the 3388 address — one was killed and the other hospitalized. WREG archives show police responded to a shooting on the same block in 2021.

The city’s Data Hub shows four reports from the same Lucibill address this year for murder, arson, aggravated assault and drugs.