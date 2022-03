MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted by MPD for questioning relating to a Whitehaven shooting that happened over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on March 12 in the 5400 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. One man was found shot when MPD arrived on the scene. He did not survive his injuries.

MPD said they were last seen fleeing the scene in a silver or gold four-door car.

If you know the whereabouts of the two men or have any information on the shooting, call (901)-528-CASH.