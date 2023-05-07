MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead and another in critical condition after two separate shootings on the city’s south side Saturday night.

Just after 10 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 2465 Lamar in the Bethel Grove neighborhood.

They found a man dead at the scene. The suspect fled in a silver Nissan sedan.

At 10:30, Memphis Police responded to a shooting the 3200 block of Lucibill Road, near East Brooks and I-240 in Whitehaven.

They found one victim dead at the scene. Another was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in either case. Police ask that you call 901-528-CASH with tips.