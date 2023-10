MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-vehicle crash left one person dead Friday, according to Memphis Police.

At 1:11 p.m., officers responded to the scene at East Brooks Road and South Third Street, where a vehicle overturned and struck a pole. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Photo courtesy of Brooke Billions, WREG

Memphis Police say the northbound lanes of traffic on South Third at Brooks and the southbound lane at Third and Peebles are blocked. Delays can be expected while officers investigate and clear the scene.